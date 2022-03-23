Birbhum violence: 'action against perpetrators irrespective of...', says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured strict action against those responsible for the violence that broke out in Rampurhat city of Birbhum district a day ago, leaving as many as eight people dead. Mamata said action will be taken “irrespective of their (political) colours”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight persons, including children, were burnt to death after a few houses were set on fire following the killing of a TMC panchayat leader at Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday late night.

The West Bengal CM also announced her visit to the violence-torn district on Thursday to take stock of the situation. She stated that her visit to the district had to be postponed by a day as "other political parties were already huddling there", reported news agency PTI.

Taking a dig at opposition BJP, she said its leaders have "limped their way to the site of the incident, stopping to savour 'langcha' (sweetmeat originating in neighbouring Burdwan district's Shaktigarh area) in-between". A day ago, BJP president J P Nadda constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banerjee also alleged that such incidents of violence are results of a conspiracy hatched to divert attention from issues of concern, such as price hike of petrol and other commodities.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar targeted Mamata over the Birbhum violence. In a strong-worded letter, the governor wrote, "As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat...The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state, a few years ago, while you were in the opposition."

A day ago, Dhankhar described the violence that unfolded in Birbhum district as an 'arson orgy' and said the incident was indicative of deteriorating law and order in the state. "The administration is required to rise above partisan interests which in spite of cautions is not being reflected in reality," the governor had said in his video message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)