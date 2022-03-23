Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Birbhum violence: Attempts being made to shield guilty, alleges Bengal governor
Birbhum violence: Attempts being made to shield guilty, alleges Bengal governor

Birbhum violence: At least 23 people have been arrested over the violence in Rampurhat in Birbhum in which nine people including a panchayat member of Trinamool Congress were killed
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday launched an all out attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence in which nine people including a panchayat member belonging to ruling Trinamool Congress were killed.

In a strongly-worded letter, the governor wrote, "As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat...The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state, a few years ago, while you were in the opposition."

"Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labelled my reaction as a sweeping and uncalled for statement. In the face of such enormity, I cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator," the governor said in his three-page letter.

"Special Investigation Team is being taken as a cover-up operation to provide an escape route to rogue elements. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence," he added.

Eight people were charred to death after their homes were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district. The incident is suspected to be a result of the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the Barshal gram panchayat in a bomb attack. A total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day announced her decision to visit violence-hit Birbhum tomorrow. However, the war of words between the CM and the governor has escalated over the violence.

"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," she said.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar had released a video saying horrifying violence and ‘arson orgy' in Rampurhat indicated the state is in the grip of ‘violence culture' and ‘lawlessness’.

Banerjee had hit back at the governor, calling his statements ‘sweeping' and ‘uncalled for’.

