Birbhum violence: Attempts being made to shield guilty, alleges Bengal governor
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday launched an all out attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence in which nine people including a panchayat member belonging to ruling Trinamool Congress were killed.
In a strongly-worded letter, the governor wrote, "As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat...The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state, a few years ago, while you were in the opposition."
"Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labelled my reaction as a sweeping and uncalled for statement. In the face of such enormity, I cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator," the governor said in his three-page letter.
"Special Investigation Team is being taken as a cover-up operation to provide an escape route to rogue elements. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence," he added.
Eight people were charred to death after their homes were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district. The incident is suspected to be a result of the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the Barshal gram panchayat in a bomb attack. A total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day announced her decision to visit violence-hit Birbhum tomorrow. However, the war of words between the CM and the governor has escalated over the violence.
"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," she said.
On Tuesday, Dhankhar had released a video saying horrifying violence and ‘arson orgy' in Rampurhat indicated the state is in the grip of ‘violence culture' and ‘lawlessness’.
Banerjee had hit back at the governor, calling his statements ‘sweeping' and ‘uncalled for’.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
