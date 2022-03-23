Birbhum violence case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit site on Thursday

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Birbhum district Thursday, after violence claimed nine lives, including that of local leader of her ruling Trinamool. The chief minister annnounced her intention to visit Birbhum at a government event in Kolkata this morning.

At least 23 persons have been held in connection with the case so far. While one was held in connection with the bomb attack that killed TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, and 22 persons were nabbed in connection with the death of eight persons in the same village after their houses were set on fire following Sheikh’s murder. The police have lodged two separate cases for the deaths.

Meanwhile, a team of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and SIT have reached Birbhum's Rampurhat on Wednesday for further investigation.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the violent attack. Reportedly, nine BJP MPs from the state met home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action in the incident.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have taken cognizance of the incident. The NCW has written to DGP West Bengal and SP Birbhum to arrest and take stringent action against the culprits.