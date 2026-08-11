AAP leaders cycle to Delhi Assembly, demand Ashish Sood’s resignation over bicycle purchase

AAP leaders and MLAs rode bicycles to the Delhi Assembly on Monday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Ashish Sood over alleged irregularities in the purchase of bicycles being distributed to schoolgirls. AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha, along with others, cycle to the Delhi Assembly as part of a symbolic protest against the alleged bicycle scam in the Delhi government, near Ambedkar Memorial, Civil Lines, in New Delhi on Monday. (vipin kumar)

The allegations were made by AAP leaders in a statement issued by the party. They claimed that the Delhi government purchased 1.30 lakh bicycles at ₹6,957 each, while AAP MLAs bought what they said was the same model from a retailer for ₹4,200 each.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj led the demonstration. Party MLAs also raised slogans targeting the Rekha Gupta government.

AAP alleges price difference Bharadwaj displayed a bicycle purchased by AAP and claimed that it was the same as those being distributed by the Delhi government to schoolgirls.

He said AAP had purchased the bicycle for ₹4,200 from a retailer, while the government paid ₹6,957 per bicycle for 1.30 lakh bicycles. Bharadwaj alleged that the difference amounted to nearly ₹3,000 per bicycle.

He also claimed that both bicycles were Hero cycles and based on the Bonfire model, but said those distributed by the government carried the “Skyler” label.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that the department headed by Sood had “swallowed” ₹40 crore in the purchase of the bicycles. He questioned how a trader could offer a bicycle at a lower price than its manufacturer during the tender process.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also questioned why the government paid ₹6,957 per bicycle when the party had purchased one for ₹4,200.

Party demands accountability AAP MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that the government had bought the bicycles at around ₹3,000 above their market price. He said the party would seek an explanation from the government inside the Assembly.

The allegations were made by AAP and were not independently established in the statement. The party did not provide supporting tender documents or a response from the Delhi government in the material provided.

The AAP leaders said they rode the bicycles to the Assembly to draw attention to the alleged price difference and demand accountability from the government over the purchase.