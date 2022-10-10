BJP doing vulture politics over Mominpur clashes, says TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Monday accused the BJP of doing vulture politics amid an intensifying war of words between the ruling camp and the Opposition over the violence in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata a day ago.

“Police and administration did everything required (to control violence). The BJP is provoking and trying to give colour to it. No clashes should take place ideally, but they happened. Now it is under control,” Ghosh told news agency ANI.

He also hit out at leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for demanding deployment of central forces in the state.

Ghosh said the BJP should take care of what is happening in states ruled by it. “All's well here, what will the central force do?” the TMC general secretary further said.

Clashes broke out between two groups in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area on Sunday evening. Several people were injured in the violence and the area saw the deployment of police personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Soon after, the BJP said law and order in West Bengal has worsened, following which the ruling camp accused the saffron party of trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

On Monday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested while paying a visit to the violence-hit area.

Adhikari said that “in order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered Kolkata Police to arrest the state BJP president."

“Try as much as you can, but you can't stop BJP,” he tweeted.

Adhikari also wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal governor La Ganesan, demanding urgent deployment of central forces in wake of the clashes in Mominpur.

