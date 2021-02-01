BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra
The West Bengal BJP has sought permission from the state government for its month-long 'rath yatra' across the state ahead of the assembly polls.
BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letter to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the saffron camp, beginning February, intends to take out five rallies, as part of the 'rath yatra', crisscrossing the entire state.
"West Bengal State Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to carry out a peaceful political programme throughout West Bengal in the form of 'yatra' in the months of February and March 2021.
"There will be five segments -- covering all the assembly constituencies of West Bengal. Each yatra will include a 'rath' and will run simultaneously in different segments/territories of the state," the letter said.
The duration of each yatra would be of approximately 20 to 25 days, it stated.
Several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bengal during the month-long campaign, set to take off from Nabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram and Tarapith on February 6, 8 and 9.
According to sources, the state secretariat has received the letter.
"The broader purpose of this communication is to appraise you about the gamut of the program so that administration may prepare the modalities of relevant support system for peaceful conduct of the programme.
"We want to seek an appointment with you..." Banerjee said in his letter to the chief secretary.
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata will be left alone by election time, says Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal kids mistake crude bomb for ball, suffer injuries in explosion
- While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal pistols, rifles seized in Kolkata and Malda in poll-bound Bengal
- Six improvised 9 mm pistols, 12 magazines and some ammunition were seized from the duo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane
- Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal tour postponed in wake of explosion in Delhi
- A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal IPS officer who arrested BJP workers for 'goli maaro' slogan quits
- His wife had the ruling Trinamool Congress in November 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teesta Barrage: Former land owners demand jobs, start agitation in north Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again with chest pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal para-teachers attempt to barge into assembly to meet CM Mamata Bannerjee
- Earlier this month on January 11, the protestors had tried to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, leading to a scuffle with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers in West Bengal demonstrate outside assembly demanding pay parity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC booth leader beaten to death in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Kolkata gets boat library
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox