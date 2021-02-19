BJP youth leader held with 100 grams of cocaine in south Kolkata
- The police claimed that the two had been purchasing drugs from a peddler in New Alipore area of south Kolkata.
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine allegedly in her possession, according to the police.
Goswami is the secretary of the BJP’s youth wing. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, who was with her, has also been arrested.
The police claimed that the two had been purchasing drugs from a peddler in New Alipore area of south Kolkata. The cops had prior information that they would be buying drugs on Friday. Women police personnel were deployed accordingly.
The duo was intercepted from the spot and a search revealed that there was at least 100 grams of cocaine in some plastic pouches in the woman’s handbag.
“I have heard about it but we are yet to gather details. If she has really done something illegal, then the law will take its own course. But it could also be planted. The elections are near, and the Model Code of Conduct is yet to be enforced. The police are now under the control of the chief minister. We also need to keep these in mind,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson
“BJP has connections in Bollywood where the NCB has found cocaine in the possession of some people. Earlier, allegations of child trafficking had surfaced against a BJP leader in Jalpaiguri. This Pamela Goswami is another addition to the list. Let the police take action,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.
