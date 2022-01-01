Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news

Calcutta HC proceedings to be ‘virtual only’ from Jan 3 amid Covid-19 fears

The order read that the concerned stakeholders including Court-staff should get themselves fully vaccinated and should adhere to the norms of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
The Calcutta high court (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ANI |

Amid rising concerns for COVID-19 and Omicron variant, Calcutta High Court and district courts will function in a virtual mode with certain exceptions from January 3.

As per an official notice by Calcutta HC, "Calcutta High Court and district courts will function in virtual mode. Hybrid mode is allowed only in respect of bail matters where public prosecutors will be allowed to be physically present with case diary and in other matters where Government and other advocates are to produce or tender documents in court."

The order read that the concerned stakeholders including Court-staff should get themselves fully vaccinated and should adhere to the norms of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

Topics
calcutta hc
