CBI files 7 cases of post-poll violence in 5 Bengal districts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday recorded the complaints of several families in five districts of West Bengal while carrying out a probe into post-poll violence, said officials aware of the development.

The Calcutta high court ordered the probe on July 19 and asked the central agency to file its report in six weeks. The CBI registered 28 cases till Sunday evening and received case files from the local police from 17 districts.

On Sunday, the CBI officers, whose leaves have been cancelled for six weeks, visited South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Howrah and Birbhum districts in south Bengal and Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

In Cooch Behar, the probe agency recorded the statement of Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Shahinur Rehman’s family. Rehman was kidnapped and murdered, allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, on May 5, three days after the assembly poll results were announced. His body was found in a cornfield.

The BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seats in the eight north Bengal districts although the TMC won 213 of the state’s 294 seats against 77 wrested by the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won seven of the eight seats in north Bengal. The TMC established its domination over south Bengal.

In South 24 Parganas, a CBI team headed by joint director Anurag Singh visited the home of BJP worker Raju Samanta who was allegedly lynched at Ramnagar on May 29.

The CBI filed the second case in South 24 Parganas after meeting the family of Nirmal Mondal who was killed on May 3. Mondal, a driver by profession, was lynched inside his home, said an officer who did not want to be named. Mondal was a TMC worker but joined the BJP before the March-April polls. His wife left the house after the killing. The CBI team drove down to Joynagar, where she lives now, to record her statement.

In Birbhum, the CBI talked to the family of Manoj Jaiswal, a construction material trader who was killed in the Nalhati area on May 14. Though a resident of Kolkata, Jaiswal had been running his business from Nalhati. He joined the BJP a month before the polls. “Jaiswal was murdered by TMC workers,” said Dhruba Saha, the BJP’s Birbhum unit president.

In Howrah district, CBI officers recorded the statement of Debalina Ghosh whose left eye was permanently damaged in an assault on May 2. “I told the CBI that TMC workers attacked me when they could not find my husband, Suvadip Ghosh, inside the house. I hope justice will be delivered,” said Ghosh who has been partially blinded.

The CBI team also visited Rajiv Palli, a low-income group colony at Domjor in Howrah, where several houses were ransacked. “Several residents of the colony have allegedly gone into hiding,” a CBI officer said in Kolkata.

In East Burdwan, the officers talked to Anil Khetrapal, the husband of CPI(M) worker Kakali Khetrapal who was hacked to death on May 3 at Jamalpur. “TMC workers attacked me and my wife because our son Ashish had joined the BJP,” said Anil Khetrapal.

On Saturday, the CBI arrested Bijoy and Ashima Ghosh at Chopra in Nadia district in connection with the 14 May murder of BJP worker Dharma Mondal. The accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

Each of the four CBI teams - which comprise deputy inspector generals and superintendents from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and other states – is being headed by a joint director. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is providing security to the visiting teams.

On June 18, the Calcutta high court asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe the allegations of murders, rapes, extortion and arson that were raised from across the state after the state polls. The BJP has alleged that 36 of its workers have been killed since May 2.

After studying the final report, the NHRC filed on July 13, the high court, on August 19, ordered a CBI probe into allegations of murder and rape and a parallel probe into the other offences by a three-member special investigation team (SIT) comprising IPS officers posted in Bengal.

The NHRC recommended a CBI probe and said the court cases should be heard outside Bengal. The state government told the court that the NHRC report was biased and prepared with a political motive.