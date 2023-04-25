CBI files FIR in WB municipality recruitment case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR (first information report) into the alleged recruitment case in municipalities across the state.

The ED was running a parallel probe to unearth the money laundering trail in the SSC scam. (Representative file image)

Preliminary investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggests that the recruitment scam in civic bodies may be to the tune of ₹200 crore.

Last week, the Calcutta high court had ordered the CBI to probe into the suspected recruitment scam in a large number of civic bodies across West Bengal.

“We have lodged an FIR under 11 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act to probe into the irregularities that have surfaced during the probe into the school recruitment scam,” said a senior CBI official.

The ED, which was running a parallel probe to unearth the money laundering trail in the SSC scam, came to know about the alleged recruitment scam in municipalities, in March this year.

“The two (scams) have got intermingled due to common agents like Ayan Sil and common beneficiaries,” the ED had stated in its report to the Calcutta high court, adding that the agency has already shared details with the CBI.

In March this year, the ED, while raiding the house of an office of Sil in connection with the SSC scam, seized documents related to appointments in multiple civic bodies across the state.

“The documents related to recruitment of mazdoors, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants and pump operators among others at civic bodies in Kanchrapara, Titagarh, Baranagar, Kamarhati, Taki and Dum Dum among others,” said an ED official.

The contract for the printing of question papers and OMR sheets, evaluation of marks obtained by the candidates and preparation of merit list was given to Sil’s company ABS Infozone Pvt Ltd.

“Sil and some high functionaries, including public servants and political leaders, manipulated the OMR sheets of candidates to facilitate the illegal appointments of undeserving candidates in lieu of money,” said a senior ED official in Kolkata.

Several TMC leaders, including three sitting legislators, have already been arrested by the central agencies.

The ED has so far recovered cash and attached properties to the tune of ₹111 crore in the SSC case.

The agency had told the court that the SSC case is to the tune of around ₹300 crore.

“The CBI’s FIR names Sil and unknown public servants. They are suspected of having engaged in criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means among others,” said a CBI official.

