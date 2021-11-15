CBI gets complaint for attempted rape during Bengal post-poll violence

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing complaints of post-poll violence in Bengal following orders of the Calcutta high court, on Monday received a complaint alleging attempted rape in the Nabagram area of Murshidabad district on May 10 during post-poll violence.

The family of the woman alleged the local police refused to accept the complaint, a CBI officer said on condition of anonymity. The crime was allegedly committed on May 10, a week after the assembly election results were announced on May 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which heads the Union government, hoped to wrest the state from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress but it was the TMC that won by a landslide. Since then, the BJP has accused the TMC of unleashing violence on the former’s supporters and driving them out of their homes, something the latter has denied, but which is now being investigated by the CBI on court orders. The BJP has alleged that more than 50 of its party workers were killed in the violence.

In Murshidabad, where Muslims account for two-thirds population according to the 2011 census, the BJP could not win a single seat.

Reacting to the allegation of attempted rape, Murshidabad superintendent of police (SP) K S Rajkumar, said no such complaint was received on May 10 or later.

“There was an incident of rape in the district on May 9. The police recorded the statement of the victim and arrested three men. They were produced before a local court. This was not linked to any post-poll violence. No complaint about any attempted rape was received by the police on May 10 or after that date,” Rajkumar told the local media on Monday.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took a swipe at the state administration.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government has set a record in underreporting crime and not accepting complaints. Nobody listened to the victim at Nabagram. The CBI will unearth the truth,” said Majumdar.

TMC secretary-general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The CBI has filed so many cases. This is one more. Let it investigate.”

Multiple CBI teams are probing allegations of post-poll killings and rapes following an August 19 order of the Calcutta high court. A special investigation team (SIT) comprising state police officers is investigating other alleged incidents such as assault and arson.

On September 2, CBI filed its first charge sheet in the post-poll violence cases against two men, who were earlier held by the Birbhum district police for the murder of BJP worker Manoj Jaiswal. The charge sheet was filed at the Rampurhat sub-divisional civil and criminal court.

