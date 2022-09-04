CBI raids houses of TMC legislator, municipality chairman in chit fund scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the houses of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and a civic body chairman in connection with its probe into a chit fund scam in West Bengal on Sunday, officials said.

CBI officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of Subodh Adhikary, TMC MLA of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and Kamal Adhikary, chairman of Kanchrapara municipality. Subodh and Kamal are brothers.

“Multiple places, including at least six places in Halisahar alone, were searched by the agency on Sunday. This is in connection with the chit fund case in which Sahani has been arrested,” said an official.

This comes two days after the federal agency arrested a TMC leader, Raju Sahani, who is the chairman of the Halisahar municipality in North 24 Parganas. ₹80 lakh cash and a fire arm were seized from his house. The court sent him to five days CBI custody.

“Raju Sahani is my friend. But I am not connected to any chit fund. CBI searched my house and I have cooperated with them,” said Kamal Adhikary.

The case dates back to 2014. CBI registered a case in 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court and took over the case from the state police. The agency filed the charge-sheet in 2020 and a supplementary charge-sheet in March this year for misappropriating funds of ₹11.2 crore deposited by investors.

“The agency seized ₹80 lakh cash, documents related to investment of ₹2.75 crore in West Bengal and Bengaluru, documents related to 1.5 hectares of land and details of transactions of ₹1.5 crore with the chairman of a trust named in the charge-sheet, from Sahani’s house,” said the CBI official.

Amal Adhikary, the younger brother of Kamal and Subodh, claimed that it was a conspiracy against his brothers and that they will soon come out clean.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has said that the persons whose houses were being searched should move court if they at any point of time think that they were victims of a political vendetta.

“The investigation is being done on court orders. If the persons feel that they are victims of political vendetta and that it is a conspiracy, they should move court,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.