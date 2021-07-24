CBI summons Binay Mishra's parents over cow smuggling case

The CBI summoned the parents of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in a cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal and considered close to the ruling Trinamool Congress, in its probe in the case, an official of the agency said on Saturday.

Mishra's parents have been asked to reach the CBI's Nizam Palace office here on Wednesday, he said.

Mishra, wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the cattle scam, has been evading the agency net, despite a look-out circular and a warrant issued against him. The anti-corruption branch of the central agency had conducted several raids on the residential premises and offices of Mishra. His brother Bikash Mishra was arrested by another central agency Enforcement Directorate from Delhi on March 16.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case. The CBI had also interrogated his brother in connection with its probe into the racket. In November last year, the CBI had arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in the state. It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also apprehended a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion for his alleged involvement in the case. The agency had on February 8 filed a charge sheet against Haque and the BSF official in the case.