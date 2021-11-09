Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mamata claims Centre raised 4 lakh crore from increased fuel prices, demands amount to be distributed among states

"The central government has collected around ₹4 lakh crore from the taxes levied from selling cooking gas, petrol and diesel at increased prices. Now, they (BJP) want the states to reduce the VAT. Where will the states get their money from?" Banerjee said during an assembly session.
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.(File Photo)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that the Centre raised an amount of 4 lakh crore recently when fuel prices were up, and demanded that this amount should be distributed equally among states.

“The central government has collected around 4 lakh crore from the taxes levied from selling cooking gas, petrol and diesel at increased prices. Now, they (BJP) want the states to reduce the VAT. Where will the states get their money from?” Banerjee said during an assembly session.

For the past few days, the West Bengal government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state have engaged in a squabble after the Centre announced a reduction in central levies on petrol by 5 a litre and diesel by 10 a litre.

Banerjee said on Tuesday that the VAT on petrol and diesel was reduced by the BJP-led Centre in view of the upcoming elections in five states. She alleged that prices will increase once the elections are over.

"Those lecturing us on oil prices should first answer where the state government will get its money from. The Union government does not give us our due funds," the Bengal CM further said in a direct attack to the BJP, which has already launched state-wide rallies for demanding a reduction in VAT.

The saffron party has threatened to launch a much bigger movement next week if the ruling TMC fails to slash tax on fuel prices.

"The protests will assume such a proportion that the voice of the people will reach the chief minister's office on the 14th floor of state secretariat Nabanna. The protests will force her (Mamata) to listen to the just demand of people and match the Narendra Modi government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel...," BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumder told reporters on Tuesday.

