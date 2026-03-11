Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for the LPG supply constraint, alleging that the Union government imposed restrictions without first ensuring adequate reserves of cooking gas and petroleum products in the country. Centre should have ensured adequate LPG reserves before imposing restrictions: Mamata

Speaking to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Banerjee said the central government should have ensured sufficient reserves of LPG, oil and gas before announcing "measures that triggered anxiety among consumers".

"The central government should have first ensured enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. Without that, they imposed restrictions sans proper planning to tackle the situation," she said.

Amid reports of delay in LPG supply causing concern among families and commercial users, the chief minister said she would hold an emergency meeting with LPG dealers and officials at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday to discuss ways to address the situation and explore possible alternatives.

Banerjee said the state government was willing to extend assistance to consumers despite its financial constraints, though she indicated that financial support alone would not resolve the problem if supplies remain limited.

"Our government has financial problems, yet we can try to help people. I want to provide subsidy if required, but even that will not help much if gas itself is not available," she said.

She attributed the panic among consumers to the recent decision making a minimum 25-day gap mandatory between two LPG bookings, saying the announcement created unnecessary fear among users.

"Why did they say people will not get gas if 25 days have not passed between two bookings? That announcement itself created panic. One should think of alternatives before making such statements," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also accused the Centre of prioritising politics over governance, referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states.

"The Centre can conduct SIR and delete voters, but it cannot manage the country's gas and oil reserves," she said.

Banerjee further alleged that the lack of a proper policy framework to deal with the emerging energy situation was indirectly encouraging black marketeers.

"Lack of proper policy by the Centre to tackle the crisis is indirectly helping the black marketeers," she claimed, adding that the Union government was ignoring the impact of rising fuel prices on ordinary people.

"The Centre is only interested in politics and not in tackling price rise," she said.

Her remarks came amid growing concerns among commercial establishments over limited LPG supplies following disruptions in global energy supplies triggered by the widening West Asia conflict.

Officials said domestic LPG users are currently receiving cylinders within an average delivery time of around two-and-a-half days, roughly the same as the pre-war period.

However, supply constraints have affected industrial and commercial users for the time being.

Commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants, which depend on blue-coloured 19-kg LPG cylinders sold at market rates, have been particularly affected compared to households using the subsidised 14.2-kg red cylinders.

Several restaurant associations have warned that continued supply constraints could disrupt operations and may even force temporary closures if the situation persists.

Reports of supply concerns have also triggered ripple effects in urban transport and food services, with autorickshaw fares reportedly increasing on some routes and eateries raising food prices due to higher fuel costs.

Banerjee said while the reasons cited by businesses for raising prices may be understandable, the interests of the common people must remain the priority.

"Those who have increased prices may have their reasons, but we must think about the people. We will hold a meeting and see what alternatives can be worked out," she said.

