IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less

  • The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:22 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is educationally more qualified than her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari and her annual earning has shot up ten times in the last five years, while Adhikari’s has dropped by a few lakhs, say their affidavits filed with the Election Commission of India.

Banerjee, who decided to contest the polls from Nandigram in East Midnapore, filed her nomination on March 10. The BJP has pitted one of its most heavyweight candidates Adhikari against the TMC supremo. Adhikari filed his nomination on Friday.

The affidavits show that 66-year-old Banerjee, a resident of south Kolkata, has completed her MA and LLB from Calcutta University. In 2016, when she contested the last assembly polls from Bhabanipur, she had also mentioned in the affidavit about completing BEd and having been trained in work education. Adhikari, who hails from Nandigram, on the other hand, is equipped with a master degree from Rabindra Bharati University.

West Bengal is all set to witness one of the most high-pitched poll battles on April 1 when Nandigram goes to polls in the second phase with Banerjee and Adhikari pitted against each other. The crucial state assembly polls will take off on March 27.

Also read: 'Save Bengal, don't vote for BJP' Rakesh Tikait appeals to Bengal voters


The affidavit also shows that Banerjee annual earnings have shot up around ten times from 1,72,910 in 2015-16 to 10,34,370 in 2019-20. Adhikari, however, has shown a decline in his total earning from 14,83,730 in 2015-16 to 11,15,715 in 2019-20.

While Adhikari’s income comes from his business and pension as a former MP, Banerjee said that her sources of income are royalty, bank interest and others.

“Banerjee does not take any salary as an MLA or as the state’s chief minister. She was a seven-time parliamentarian but has forgone the pension. She generates her income from royalties of books and music,” said a senior TMC leader.

Banerjee has penned more than 100 books in Hindi, Bengali, English and Urdu. While 13 of them were released in the 2020 Kolkata International Book Fair, in the 2019 book fair she had released seven books, while in 2018 she had released nine books,” said a TMC leader.

The list of books includes essays, a collection of poems, a set of political writings on current scenarios and books on Urdu shayaris. She has also written books on the uprisings in Nandigram, Singur and on the issue of demonetization.

The Bharatiya Janata Party refrained from making any comments on the CM’s earnings.

None of the two leaders has ever been convicted in any criminal cases neither any cases are pending against them.

Apart from some cash in hand, some bank balance and NSC, Banerjee owns only around 9.75 grams of gold which is worth around 43,837 as per the current value. The total worth of her moveable assets is around 16 lakhs. She has no immovable assets in her name.

Adhikari’s movable assets are worth more than 59 lakhs including few lakh deposits in banks, Kisan Vikas Patra, LIC policies and NSC. His immovable assets including agricultural lands and flats are worth around 46 lakhs.

“In a democracy, it doesn’t matter who is rich or poor or who is more educated and less educated. What matters is how well a leader is accepted by the people and how the leader has performed if he or she is in the government. Mamata’s simplicity is a good political strategy even though the cotton saree which she wears, the sandals and her watch are all costly enough,” said Amal Mukherjee, a political commentator and former principal of Presidency College in Kolkata.

Whether it would be Banerjee or Adhikari, who would have the last smile could only be decided on May 2 when the counting of votes takes place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suvendu adhikari west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
kolkata news

‘Going to Nandigram…’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday held a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kolkata against the three farm laws. Nandigram is the assembly constituency in West Bengal from where CM Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming state polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
kolkata news

Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
kolkata news

Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region

By Pramod Giri, Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST
A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:56 AM IST
The fire on the 13 th floor of the New Koilaghat building on Strand Road two railway officials, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, a Railway Protection Force official and a security person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A case of negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and Kolkata police started a probe. The fire department and the railways ordered separate probes into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site on Monday night and alleged that senior railway officials were not present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: 9 deaths till now, railways ministry’s committee to probe accident

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
“A high-level probe committee led by senior chief security officer has been formed, as per the rules. Reports will be submitted within three weeks,” DJ Narain, a senior spokesperson of the ministry, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The toll in the fire at the New Koilaghat Building rose to nine as two more bodies were found from an elevator in the early hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: All 9 victims had used the elevator, says fire services official

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building that houses the offices of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening. At least 20 engines were pressed into service
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP