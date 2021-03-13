IND USA
Elections to West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Save Bengal, don't vote for BJP': Rakesh Tikait appeals to Bengal voters

  • The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a mahapanchayat earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday appealed to the voters of West Bengal to save the state and not to vote the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"My appeal to voters of west Bengal is the Central government has looted the nation...don't vote for them. Save your Bengal. If someone comes to ask for vote, then ask him when we will get our MSP, the price of grain is now 1,850...when will we get that?," Tikait told media.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a mahapanchayat earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.


"We are going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP). We will appeal to them not to vote for the BJP as they have looted the country," Tikait told media persons here.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Adhikari had earlier said that the BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Elections to West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

