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CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at govt hospitals

CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at govt hospitals

Published on: May 15, 2026 09:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, Expressing concern over complaints of "broker raj" at state-run hospitals, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday asked officers to take strict action.

CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at govt hospitals

At a meeting attended by Health Department officials, principals and superintendents of major state-run hospitals, along with senior doctors having administrative responsibilities, Adhikari also issued directives aimed at curbing irregular patient referrals.

He directed hospitals to enhance capacity and improve transparency in the admission process.

All state-run hospitals have been asked to install display boards showing the total number of beds available and those currently occupied, an official said.

"The chief minister made it clear that there will be zero tolerance towards any form of middleman activity in hospitals. Transparency and accountability in patient care are now the top priority," the senior Health Department official present in the meeting, held at SSKM Hospital, told PTI.

Identity cards have been made mandatory for all doctors, nurses and hospital staff across government medical establishments, he said.

"The proposed war room will facilitate real-time monitoring of hospital operations and ambulance movement. The chief minister wants close supervision of the entire system," the official said.

Adhikari is also expected to hold a meeting with private hospitals soon regarding utilisation of 15 per cent of beds reserved for patients referred by the state government, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at govt hospitals
Home / Cities / Kolkata / CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at govt hospitals
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