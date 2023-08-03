Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee alert, responding to people, says hospital

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on July 29 in critical condition, has improved, doctors said on Thursday. Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (File Photo)

Bhattacharjee, 79, who was taken out of invasive ventilation on Monday afternoon and put on BiPAP support, “is alert and responding to doctors and visitors,” the hospital said.

“A USG (Ultrasonography) of the chest that was done today revealed that no active intervention is required at present. Relevant conservative medical management and physiotherapy is being done. The four antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is on Ryles tube feeding and shallow assessment is being done,” said the bulletin issued by Dr Rupali Basu, CEO and managing director of the hospital.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of breathing complications on Saturday afternoon (August 29).

A nine-member medical board was set up for the veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader after he was admitted with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to the same hospital in May 2021 with a Covid-19 infection. He was released after seven days.

The CPI(M) leader, who lives in a small two-room government apartment in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge area, is a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He rarely left home in the last few years.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and leaders from several parties, including the BJP, have visited the hospital since Saturday. On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the veteran leader at the hospital.