Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Covid+ve Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee conscious, BP stable, says Kolkata hospital
kolkata news

Covid+ve Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee conscious, BP stable, says Kolkata hospital

In yesterday's bulletin, the hospital had informed that former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen and SpO2 was at 93 per cent.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:52 PM IST
77-year-old Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 18, was admitted to the Critical Care Department of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining about drowsiness and shortness of breath on May 25.(HT Photo)

The oxygen saturation level of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, has fallen slightly and his oxygen support has been increased. However, he is conscious, alert, and his BP is stable according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday.

"He is on BIPAP with 4 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert, and talking sensibly. He is having a heart rate of 54 per minute," said the medical bulletin.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

It added that Bhattacharjee's blood pressure is stable, urine output is satisfactory and he is taking food orally.

In yesterday's bulletin, the hospital had informed that the former Chief Minister was on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen and SpO2 was at 93 per cent. Yesterday his heart rate was maintained at 62 per minute.

77-year-old Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 18, was admitted to the Critical Care Department of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining about drowsiness and shortness of breath on May 25. Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharjee was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
buddhadeb bhattacharjee coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch

Delivery boy brings food free of charge to customer with wrong address

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP