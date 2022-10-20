Cyclone likely to reach near West Bengal–Bangladesh coast on October 25

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that the cyclone, which is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to reach near the West Bengal–Bangladesh coast on October 25.

A low pressure area developed over the north Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, and is expected to intensify into a depression and further into a cyclone by October 24.

“The low pressure is very likely to move in the west-northwest direction and concentrate into a depression around October 22. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually in north-northeast direction and reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast,” said a statement issued by the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata on Thursday.

On May 26, 2021, ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Yaas hit the Odisha coast with wind speed gusting up to 155 km per hour. It inflicted severe damage to West Bengal as well.

However, the IMD dismissed reports that were based on a US weather forecast model, that a ‘super cyclone’ could hit the eastern coast, as ‘rumors’ and had asserted that it has not issued any advisory in such regard.

On Tuesday morning, however, the the weather department said a cyclonic circulation had formed over the seas and that was likely to intensify into a cyclone early next week. A cyclonic circulation is the first stage in the formation of a cyclone.

The rumours about the ‘super cyclone’ emerged after a PhD scholar from Saskatchewan University in Canada made a forecast that such a cyclone could hit the Indian coast. He even named the storm ‘Sitrang’.

“It is too early to comment on the landfall and the category of the cyclone. We are monitoring it,” said the IMD official.