Doctors rally to Lalbazar demanding resignation of Kolkata police commissioner

The junior doctors, who have been on strike since August 10 demanding justice for the RG Kar victim, on Monday marched to Lalbazar, headquarters of the Kolkata Police, demanding the resignation of the city’s police commissioner. Junior doctors along with other medical professionals from different Medical Hospitals take out the Lalbazar March in Kolkata on Monday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Hundreds of junior doctors from various State-run medical college and hospitals, joined the protest rally which started from College Square around 2pm under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front

“The police commissioner has to step down. Evidence has been tampered with. Pictures of unwanted gathering at the crime scene have gone viral on social media. Even the CBI has told the Supreme Court that the crime scene has been altered. Goons ransacked the hospital on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. The police commissioner has failed. He should take responsibility and step down,” said one protestor.

The protestors wanted to rally up to the Bentinck Street crossing, close to Lalbazar, but were stopped way ahead by a large police contingent. Iron guard-rails were put up as barricades. The protestors sat on the road demanding that they be allowed to meet the police chief and submit their demands.

“We wanted to march up to Bentinck Street and then a 20-member team of us would go and submit our demands to the police chief. But we were stopped. We should either be allowed to meet him, or he has to come and meet us. We want him to resign. The protest will continue till then,” said another protestor.

The stand-off continued till late in the evening with senior police officers of the Kolkata Police coming and meeting the protestors to placate them. The doctors, however, demanded that they be allowed to meet the police commissioner so that they can demand his resignation.

Meanwhile, the state health department has said that at least nine persons have died since August 10 due to the cease work of junior doctors which has resulted in shortage of doctors at various government hospitals.

“At least nine persons have died so far, and more than 7,000 surgeries have been held up,” said a top official of the state health department.

Last week, the Supreme Court urged doctors across the nation, protesting over the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor, to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also urged doctors to join work.

The protesting doctors, however, are continuing their strike demanding justice for the victim, transparent investigation, resignation of police commissioner and removal of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.