Drugs case: Pamela accuses BJP colleague of conspiracy

Police arrested the 29-year-old from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday and allegedly recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth around ₹10 lakhs, from her possession.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:18 AM IST
“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday. (pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )

“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday.

Police arrested the 29-year-old from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday and allegedly recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth around 10 lakhs, from her possession.

Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38, who was with her, was also arrested along with another one Somnath Chatterjee. De is also a BJP worker. Singh rejected Goswami’s allegation and said: “Today she is taking the name of Kailash ji. Tomorrow she may take the name of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I can face a CBI or CID investigations. I think she has been brainwashed by the police and the TMC ...”

