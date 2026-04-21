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ECI can appoint Bengal college professors as presiding officers of polling booths: Calcutta HC

A bench of justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta stayed the April 17 ruling on an appeal filed by ECI

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:33 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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The Calcutta high court on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to post assistant and associate professors from government colleges as presiding officers in polling booths for the two-phase Bengal assembly polls on April 23 and 29.

A view of Calcutta High Court (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

A bench of justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta stayed the April 17 ruling by a single bench of justice Krishna Rao on an appeal filed by ECI.

In Tuesday’s order, the bench observed that assistant and associate professors could work as presiding officers in polling booths because it was a constitutional duty.

In a 2010 directive, ECI said that professors, assistant professors and associate professors could not work at polling booths except in extraordinary circumstances. Professors, assistant professors and associate professors were accordingly posted as micro-observers because they were Grade-A rank officers.

“Rupa Banerjee, an associate professor posted as presiding officer this year, moved the single bench of justice Rao. During the hearing, the court said that ECI failed to establish that her posting was unavoidable,” Shamim Ahmed, one of the petitioners’ lawyers, told the media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / ECI can appoint Bengal college professors as presiding officers of polling booths: Calcutta HC
Home / Cities / Kolkata / ECI can appoint Bengal college professors as presiding officers of polling booths: Calcutta HC
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