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ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, businessman in PMLA probe

ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, businessman in PMLA probe

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and a local businessman as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, businessman in PMLA probe

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of the businessman named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

Kamdar has been taken by the officials to the local ED office for questioning.

Biswas, chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present at his premises, they said.

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

West Bengal will have a two phase poll on April 23 and April 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, businessman in PMLA probe
Home / Cities / Kolkata / ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, businessman in PMLA probe
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