News / Cities / Kolkata News / ED raids premises of TMC leaders including West Bengal minister

ED raids premises of TMC leaders including West Bengal minister

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The searches started around 6:30am a week after two teams of the federal agency were attacked when they tried to search the houses of two block-level TMC functionaries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday began raids at the houses of West Bengal minister Sujit Bose and at least two other ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in civic bodies.

The searches in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas started simultaneously. (HT PHOTO)

The searches in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas started simultaneously around 6:30am a week after two teams of the federal agency were attacked when they tried to search the houses of two block-level TMC functionaries.

The fresh raids pertain to the case Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed in April 2023 on a Calcutta high court order.

The ED has cited a preliminary investigation and said it suggests the alleged recruitment scam in civic bodies may be to the tune of 200 crore. It was probing a money laundering trail in a school recruitment case when it stumbled upon alleged irregularities in municipalities.

