Kolkata, India has seen a marked decline in tobacco use over the past few years, but the pace of reduction was much slower in West Bengal, with experts stressing the need for stricter enforcement of laws and better support systems for those trying to quit the habit.

Experts seek stronger anti-tobacco law enforcement in Bengal amid slow decline in use

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According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey for India in 2016-17, tobacco use in India dropped from 34.6 per cent of adults in 2010 to 28.6 per cent in 2016. In West Bengal, however, 33.5 per cent of adults were tobacco users in 2016-17.

On World No Tobacco Day, medical experts in Kolkata expressed concern over the trend and the resultant oral cancer burden directly linked to tobacco usage.

They stressed the importance of enforcing current regulations more effectively and providing greater assistance to those attempting to give up the habit.

"While tobacco consumption has declined nationally, the reduction in West Bengal has been much slower. The state presents a unique challenge because smoking tobacco and vaping are almost equally prevalent," Dr Sourav Datta, director, Manipal Oncology Services, and senior consultant, head and neck oncology surgeries, told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are also observing increasing tobacco use among younger people, and there appears to be a growing tendency among women to take up smoking," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are also observing increasing tobacco use among younger people, and there appears to be a growing tendency among women to take up smoking," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors further said one of the most worrying consequences of tobacco consumption is the rising incidence of oral cancer.

"The link is extremely strong. Around 80 to 90 per cent of oral cancer cases can be attributed to chewing tobacco and areca nut products," Datta said, noting that oral cancer has become one of the most common forms of the disease among Indians.

Senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, Dr Ranjit Chakraborty, said tobacco use among younger women was emerging as a serious concern.

"Over the past few years, we have observed a concerning increase in tobacco use among younger populations, particularly women. For many, smoking is being perceived as a symbol of modernity, independence, and social acceptance," he said.

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Despite restrictions and bans on products such as gutkha, doctors said tobacco products remain easily accessible.

"While packaged gutkha has been banned, vendors often sell its individual components tobacco, supari, and lime in separate sachets, allowing consumers to mix those themselves. In practice, the habit continues despite the ban," Dr Datta said.

Dr Chakraborty said stronger monitoring and enforcement are needed to ensure tobacco-control measures achieve their intended public health impact.

Pulmonologist Dr Vaibhav Kajaria of Fortis Hospital's Anandapur facility said the profile of tobacco users is also changing, with youth increasingly turning to newer products.

"There has been a noticeable shift in the demographics of tobacco users over the past few years. Increasingly, younger individuals are becoming addicted not only to conventional smoking but also to products such as vapes," Dr Kajaria said.

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"While these alternatives are often misperceived as safer, there is no evidence to suggest that they are less harmful than traditional smoking," he added.

The doctor said tobacco remains the leading preventable cause of cancer worldwide and is associated with several other illnesses, including stroke, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disorders and osteoporosis.

Doctors also pointed to the continued popularity of bidis in rural and semi-urban Bengal, largely because of their affordability.

"Tobacco use, particularly bidi smoking, is deeply embedded in many rural and semi-urban communities. While taxes on cigarettes have increased over time, bidis remain lightly taxed, making them easily accessible to lower-income populations," Dr Datta said.

On what remains the biggest challenge in tobacco control, the experts agreed that awareness alone is no longer enough.

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"More than 98 per cent of tobacco users are aware that tobacco is harmful. The biggest gap today is enforcement," Dr Datta said, calling for stricter implementation of laws relating to sales near schools and to minors.

Dr Kajaria stressed the need to strengthen tobacco cessation and de-addiction services through counselling, community outreach and nicotine replacement therapies.

On the other hand, Dr Chakraborty asserted that behavioural support was equally important and urged people to seek help if they are struggling to quit.

"On this World No Tobacco Day, the message is simple and urgent. Tobacco remains one of the most harmful lifestyle habits, and staying tobacco-free is one of the most important investments in long-term health and well-being," he said.

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