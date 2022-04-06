Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal

Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor’s murder in West Bengal’s Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing. Tapan Kandu, the councillor, was shot dead on March 13.

The eyewitness, who was a private tutor and a friend of Kandu, was found hanging in his house. “A hand-written note has been recovered. Apparently, it appears to be a suicide. An investigation is going on,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

In the note, he purportedly wrote he was unable to forget what he witnessed. “I cannot sleep at night and do not feel like eating. ...I am being repeatedly called by the police. I have never been to the police station in my life. I am not being able to take all this and hence I am choosing this path. No one has instigated me or pressurised me. I am doing this voluntarily.”

Kandu and Anupam Dutta, a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, were shot dead in Purulia and North 24 Parganas the same day.

Kandu’s widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. Police have exonerated the in charge of the local police station, saying the murder was the fallout of a family feud.

Four people, including Kandu’s brother and nephew, have been arrested in connection with the murder. The high court objected to police statements and pointed out gaps in the investigation while ordering the CBI probe.

Local TMC leaders and police allegedly pressurised Kandu to join TMC. His family has released audio clips in which Kandu is purportedly heard being pressurised. TMC has rubbished the allegations.

TMC formed the board of the Jhalda civic body after Kandu’s murder, prompting Congress to call a 12-hour on Wednesday.