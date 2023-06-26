4 workers suffer bullet injuries in clash at Bengal’s Murshidabad: TMC

BERHAMPORE: Four men suffered bullet injuries and four others were injured in a clash in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday afternoon when workers of various political parties were campaigning for the July 8 panchayat polls in the state, police said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the Congress and CPM for the violence (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place in the district’s Domkal police station area.

“A police contingent has been deployed at the spot. Raids are being conducted to arrest those involved in the incident,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the four men who suffered bullet injuries are supporters of the ruling party.

“The attack was jointly carried out by the CPI(M) and Congress. They want to create disturbance in Bengal before the panchayat polls to project a state of unrest,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

TMC worker Ali Hassan, who was admitted at Domkal hospital, said, “CPI(M) and Congress workers attacked us without any provocation when their procession was moving towards the site of their meeting. The three other injured persons are members of my family.”

CPI(M)’s Domkal area committee secretary Mostafizur Rehman denied the allegation. “CPI(M) and Congress workers were going to a public meeting in the Majhpara area when TMC workers blocked their path. This led to a clash in which four of our workers were injured,” Rehman said.

Bengal is witnessing sporadic violence since June 8 when the panchayat poll schedule was announced.

As many as eight people died in four districts during the filing of nomination papers between June 9 and 15. The first victim was a Congress worker who was killed in Murshidabad on June 9.

The Calcutta high court has ordered the state election commission to deploy central armed police forces during the election in view of the ongoing violence.

