'Had Bengal been a separate country...': BJP's Sukanta Majumdar hits back at Mamata Banerjee
A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee warned that India’s financial condition is worse than Sri Lanka's and urged the Centre to call for an all-party meeting to address it, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday suggested her "to take care of her own state". Claiming that both Sri Lanka and Bengal are currently under debt, Majumdar warned that the state would have suffered a similar fate as Sri Lanka, which is in a major political crisis after the cabinet has quit following protests over the country's worst economic crisis, had it been a separate country.
“Mamata Banerjee should take care of her state. Sri Lanka is ruined; its total debt was ₹6 lakh crore and Bengal's debt is ₹5.62 lakh crore. Had it been a separate country, its condition would have been worse than Sri Lanka's,” news agency ANI quoted Majumdar as saying.
On Monday Banerjee had alleged that the Centre has no plans to deal with the rise in prices of commodities. "The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it’s their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections,” the Trinamool Congress chief had said.
Banerjee had also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the “atrocities” carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.
Last month, leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari had accused the Trinamool Congress government of mismanagement of the state's finances and claimed that it was heading towards bankruptcy.
Terming the budget as a "bluff", Adhikari said the TMC was keen to attack the BJP leadership over fuel prices but the state has not slashed the cess it has imposed on petrol and diesel. The Bengal government had presented a budget worth ₹3.21-lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal.
(With agency inputs)
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
