Heatwave conditions force West Bengal government to declare early summer break

Heatwave conditions forced the West Bengal government on Thursday to declare early summer break for state-run schools from April 22. The break was scheduled to begin on May 5. The maximum temperature in Kolkata hovered around 39.4°C on Wednesday. (PTI/Representative)

“...summer vacation in schools...with effect from April 22 except for the schools of the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where in existing academic scheduled may continue until further order,” said a government order.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The announcement came a day after Panagarh in West Burdwan district recorded the highest temperature (42.5°C) in the state even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more districts in south Bengal were likely to experience heat waves over the next two to three days.

Day temperatures have been above 40°C in places such as Dum Dum, Midnapore, Bankura, Salt Lake, Canning, Kalikunda, Burdwan, Asansol, Purulia, Jhargram, and Balurghat. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata hovered around 39.4°C, 3.8°C above normal, for the second day.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain on the day of polling in north Bengal districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, IMD said mainly dry westerly to north-westerly wind at lower levels were likely in the region. “...due to strong solar insolation, heat wave condition, and hot and discomfort weather are likely in the districts of south Bengal till April 20,” said an IMD statement.

Heatwave conditions are likely in south Bengal districts such as East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas over the next few days.