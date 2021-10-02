IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in north Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued alerts for heavy rain over all districts in the northern part of West Bengal, from October 2 to October 4. During this period, the IMD said, thundershowers with lightning are “very likely” to occur over north Bengal, adding that the same activity is “likely to increase” in south Bengal on October 3 and 4.

“A low pressure area lies over west Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move eastwards and reach east Bihar and adjoining north Bengal during 3rd-4th October 2021. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of north Bengal during 2nd-4th October 2021,” the weather department said in a bulletin, according to news agency ANI.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (used to warn people from any danger) for the following districts in north Bengal for October 2: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and North and South Dijnapur. For October 3 and 4, this alert applies to the following districts: Coochbehar, North and South Dijnapur, Malda and Murshidabad (October 3); Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri (October 4).

The yellow alert is for rainfall measuring 7 to 11 centimetres.

Meanwhile, the weather body has issued an orange alert (possible deterioration of weather conditions) for the following districts in the division: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar (October 3); Coochbehar and Alipurduar (October 4). Such an alert is for rainfall measuring 7 to 20 centimetres.

According to the Met department's advisory, possible impact of the showers include a rise in water level of rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas of municipality/corporation, damage of standing vegetable crops, landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as well as low visibility in the two districts.

During the lightning activity, people should stay inside “pucca” structures, the bulletin said.