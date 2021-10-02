2 dead as fresh floods sweep West Bengal, Mamata likely to hold aerial survey today

At least two persons have died and over two million across nine districts have been affected as West Bengal faces another round of floods since July, amid heavy rains and increased discharge of water from upstream dams and barrages, officials familiar with the matter said.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee held the Jharkhand government Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the current “man-made” flood in South Bengal, the DVC refuted all charges.

Banerjee contended that the floods in her state were caused due to the unplanned and enhanced discharge of water from dams and barrages in the neighbouring state without intimation.

“This is a man-made flood. Water was released without informing us. This is a crime. We condemn this. This is not the first time that such things have happened,” Banerjee told reporters.

The lack of dredging in dams and barrages by Jharkhand has led to excessive discharge of water causing the flood situation in Bengal, she added, urging the government of that state to carry out dredging in its reservoirs.

A low pressure system has led to extreme heavy rainfall in parts of south Bengal since September 29. Asansol in West Burdwan district and Bankura district received 434 mm and 354 mm rain, respectively, in one day - the heaviest rainfall the districts ever received in one day.

The chief minister is likely to undertake an aerial survey of some of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

“This is the second flood to have hit the state this season. According to preliminary reports, more than 2.2 million people have been affected and around 400,000 have been evacuated. Around 200,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps,” Bengal chief secretary H K Dwivedi said.

The state government has deployed eight columns of Army, 25 teams of National Disaster Response Force and 24 teams of State Disaster Response Force for relief and rescue operations.

In July-end and first week of August, the same districts in south Bengal were hit by a flood due to heavy rain and increased discharge from barrages. At that time too, Banerjee had hit out at the DV and described the flood situation as “man-made”. At least 16 people were killed in the floods during this period.

Officials in the Bengal government alleged that DVC authorities had drastically increased the amount of water that was being discharged from Panchet and Maithan dams into the Damodar river. The DVC released around 49,000 cusecs of water on September 30 and by the morning of October 1, they increased the amount to 150,000 cusecs, the officials said.

On the night of September 30, the Sikatiya barrage in Jharkhand also released around 80,000 cusecs of water and increased the amount to 120,000 cusecs by Friday morning, the officials added.

“This huge volume of water gushed down the rivers of Damodar and Ajoy, inundating many blocks in multiple districts downstream. In some blocks, the water from the last flood was yet to recede when the level rose again,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The DVC refuted allegations that the Bengal government was not intimidated about the water discharge.

“The DVC alone doesn’t decide when and how much water would be released. The Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulatory Committee decides it. A chief engineer-rank official from the Bengal government is a member of the committee. The DVC area and the area downstream received excessive rainfall on September 29 and 30. We were forced to release the water. The water released by the DVC together with the heavy rainfall downstream triggered the flood. It was not in our hands,” a senior DVC official said, seeking anonymity.

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress-led government, Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Sukanta Majumdar said: “The chief minister is making baseless allegations. The state was informed about the water release yet they did nothing. Actually the flood was made by the chief minister so that she can get some money from the Centre. When the central funds come, she would use it to dive doles to clubs,” he said.

Even though south Bengal has been receiving heavy rain over the past few weeks, officials in the weather department pointed out a huge disparity in the cumulative monsoon rain the state witnessed this season since June.

While at least nine districts, including Kolkata, received excess downpour, seven districts received normal rain. Three districts, Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur, received deficient rain.