IMD warns of cold wave in 5 south Bengal districts over weekend

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 11:13 AM IST

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature dropped to 14 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which is two degrees below the normal

Kolkata: A cold wave is likely to grip five districts — Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, and Birbhum — in southern part of West Bengal over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Friday.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature dropped to 14 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which is two degrees below the normal.

“Dry north-westerly and northerly winds are blowing at lower levels. The night temperature in these five districts is expected to drop below normal, and cold wave conditions may prevail over the weekend,” said an IMD official.

The official also noted that the minimum temperature in other districts is likely to drop by at least 2–4 degrees below normal.

According to the IMD, a cold wave is defined as a condition where the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or lower in the plains and 0 degrees Celsius or lower in hill stations and when the temperature deviates by -4.5°C to -6.4°C from the normal temperature range.

“If the temperature drops more than 6.4 degrees below normal, it is considered a severe cold wave,” the official added.

