Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Initiate action’: Bengal governor to chief secretary on Abhishek Banerjee's 'public targeting' of judiciary
kolkata news

‘Initiate action’: Bengal governor to chief secretary on Abhishek Banerjee's 'public targeting' of judiciary

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also directed the chief secretary to update him, by June 6, on the progress in the case.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI)
Published on May 30, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about the progress in the case.

Also Read | ‘A fraction of judiciary...’: Abhishek Banerjee lashes out at judges who ordered CBI probe

“Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action & update by June 6, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP, that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced,” governor Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

 

RELATED STORIES

Banerjee, the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from the state’s Diamond Harbour seat.

Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar ‘orchestrated and syndicated’ targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year. “CS unfortunately failed to take mandated ‘appropriate action’ and has to explain failure by June 6,” he added.

Finally, the governor described two specific quotes from the 34-year-old politician’s speech as a ‘reflection of a mindset not in sync with constitutional essence.’

Dhankhar’s directive to the chief secretary came a day after the former accused Banerjee of ‘crossing the red line’ with remarks against the judiciary. In response, the latter tweeted he has always believed in speaking ‘truth to power’ and that it was, in fact, Dhankhar, who was ‘crossing the red line.’

Also Read | Bengal governor hits back at TMC on chancellor issue, Abhishek’s remark on judiciary

The ongoing controversy stems from the Trinamool MP’s speech to party workers in Haldia on Saturday, during which, he said, among other things, that a ‘small fraction of the judiciary has turned into a minion.’ He wondered why judges were ordering CBI probe for every case related to the state.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
abhishek banerjee jagdeep dhankhar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP