‘I speak truth to power’: Abhishek Banerjee defends remarks on judiciary
Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who, a day ago, remarked that a ‘small fraction of the judiciary has turned minion,’ struck a defiant tone on Sunday, saying he has always believed in 'speaking the truth to power.'
Also Read | Small fraction of judiciary has become minion: Abhishek Banerjee
“Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
He was responding to West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticisim of him for his remarks on judiciary. Reacting to the 34-year-old politician's comments, the governor said, “Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on judiciary is reprehensible.”
“The honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line,” he added.
Abhishek Banerjee is Lok Sabha MP from the eastern state's Diamond Harbour constituency.
On Saturday, addressing a meeting of party workers, the nephew of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the judiciary for ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in ‘every case’ related to the state.
“One or two persons are working with an understanding (with the Centre). Not all, only one per cent,” he said.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics