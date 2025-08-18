Jadavpur Univ alumnus gets bail from Kolkata court after 3 days in police custody

KOLKATA: A Kolkata court on Monday granted bail to Hindol Majumdar, a Jadavpur University (JU) alumnus, who was arrested on charges of plotting an attack on education minister Bratya Basu’s car on March 1, lawyers who attended the hearing said. The court turned down the prosecution’s request but said Majumdar must cooperate with the investigations, the lawyer added.

Majumdar, who is a research scholar in Spain on a scholarship, was produced before the Alipore court after his three-day police custody ended. He was arrested following his arrival in the country at Delhi’s IGI airport on August 14

The prosecution asked the court to remand him in judicial custody saying the police have found WhatsApp chats which indicate his role in the conspiracy to vandalise the minister’s car, the court granted bail to Majumdar, a lawyer said, requesting anonymity.

The court turned down the prosecution’s request but said Majumdar must cooperate with the investigations, the lawyer added.

JU teachers and students held a protest rally on campus on Monday afternoon when Majumdar was taken to court. The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has demanded his unconditional release.

Majumdar was arrested at the Delhi airport and taken into custody by Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station.

On March 1, members of CPI(M)’s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), and the far-Left All India Students Association gheraoed Bratya Basu’s car and damaged the windscreen while demanding student union elections on campuses across the state.

These elections have not been held since 2020. The Calcutta high court directed the state government in July to file an affidavit on when these polls will be held.

Majumdar went to Spain on a Marie Curie scholarship (The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions) after completing his bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Technology. His parents, who are retired engineering professors, insisted after his arrest that the charges were fabricated.

After Majumdar was granted bail, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Bengal is witnessing an Emergency-like situation.

“Trinamool Congress has imposed an Emergency-like situation. The arrest is an example,” said Adhikari.

No TMC leader commented on the bail till Monday evening.