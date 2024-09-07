Kolkata Metro to reduce train frequency on Howrah-Esplanade stretch from September 8. Here's why

Kolkata Metro will reduce the frequency of its services along the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section during non-peak hours starting Sunday due to emergency maintenance. The rescheduled frequency will remain in place until further notice, an official statement said. Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Trains will run less frequently between 7 am to 9 am, 11 am to 5 pm, and 8 pm to 9:55 pm on weekdays. The exact details of the maintenance work and the specific areas affected were not spelt out by Metro authorities.

Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro, operational since March, includes a portion that runs under the Ganga River.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater metro section

Despite the schedule changes, trains will continue to stop for 30 seconds at each station as usual.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4.8-kilometre Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, which includes the deepest metro station in India—Howrah metro station, situated 30 metres below ground.

The tunnel, running under the Ganga River, is a key segment of the 16.6-kilometre East-West Metro corridor, connecting major areas like Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata’s IT hub. The underwater section allows trains to cover the 520-metre stretch beneath the river in just 45 seconds.

Meanwhile, preparatory work to replace the steel third rail with an aluminium one has begun on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line. Metro officials completed groundwork at Girish Park siding, with 200 meters of the steel third rail scheduled to be replaced with aluminium this Saturday night, ensuring no disruption to normal services. Preparatory work for the pedestal base foundation has already been done at Girish Park's Y siding and Maidan's Y siding.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro to start UPI-based ticketing system for Green Line

The new aluminium rail is expected to reduce energy loss by 84 per cent, and plans are in place to install 35 kilometres of it along the corridor over the next two years.