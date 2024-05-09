 Kolkata Metro to start UPI-based ticketing system for Green Line | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Metro to start UPI-based ticketing system for Green Line

PTI |
May 09, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Kolkata Metro: Commuters will also be able to recharge their smart cards in a similar way with the help of this system.

Faced with the regular issue of returning the exact amount of cash changes at counters, Kolkata Metro Railway is bringing in digital payment mode for its commuters in one of its corridors that connects the city with Howrah railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

Faced with the regular issue of returning the exact amount of cash changes at counters, Kolkata Metro Railway is bringing in digital payment mode for its commuters in one of its corridors that connects the city with Howrah railway station, an official said on Tuesday.(AFP)
Faced with the regular issue of returning the exact amount of cash changes at counters, Kolkata Metro Railway is bringing in digital payment mode for its commuters in one of its corridors that connects the city with Howrah railway station, an official said on Tuesday.(AFP)

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based ticketing system will be introduced in the East-West Metro corridor (Green Line).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Once this system becomes a reality, commuters would not have to tender the exact fare in currency notes and coins at Metro ticket counters, the official said.

The Metro Railway authorities, with the help of State Bank of India and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), are going to introduce this UPI-based ticketing system.

ALSO READ| Kolkata Metro: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater tunnel. Things to know

The Metro Railway General Manager conducted a trial of the new payment mechanism at Sealdah station of East-West Metro on Tuesday by purchasing a ticket himself with the help of this system.

Once the trial is completed, this ticketing system will be introduced in East-West Metro (Green Line), the spokesperson said.

To avail this facility, commuters will have to tell the destination station name and scan the QR Code displayed on a display board at the ticket counters and make the payment with the help of their smartphones.

After receiving the payment, QR Code Based paper tickets will be generated and commuters will be able to travel with that ticket.

Commuters will also be able to recharge their smart cards in a similar way with the help of this system.

After successful implementation of this ticketing system in Green Line, this facility will be extended to other corridors – the oldest Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, Ruby-New Garia corridor and Joka-Taratala stretch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro to start UPI-based ticketing system for Green Line

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On