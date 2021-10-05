Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: No fixed rates in some private hospitals, plea filed in high court
kolkata news

Kolkata: No fixed rates in some private hospitals, plea filed in high court

Published on Oct 05, 2021 10:41 AM IST
A view of the Calcutta high court. (HT archive)
ANI |

A Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta high court on Monday against the state health commission for not fixing rates for treatment and diagnostics in private hospitals and nursing homes and violating of the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act, 2017, by some hospitals and nursing homes. The petition has been filed by Bhaskarananda Halder through Advocate Srikanta Dutta.

"PIL filed in Calcutta HC against State Health Commission for not fixing up rates for treatment of patients and diagnostics in private hospitals and nursing homes and violation of WB Clinical Establishments Act, 2017 by some hospitals and nursing homes," Dutta informed.

He further added that a statutory mandate is for making regulations to the said effect and strict compliance of it. It is not being done, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
calcutta high court west bengal government treatment at private hospital
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI officers appear before Bengal speaker over Narada sting charge-sheet

Mamata to take oath of office at Bengal assembly on October 7: Trinamool

Kolkata Police to start inspection of pandals

Mamata's 1st message to supporters after record win, ‘If you want to celebrate’
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP