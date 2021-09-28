Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata Police to probe alleged assault on BJP's Dilip Ghosh, FIR lodged
kolkata news

Kolkata Police to probe alleged assault on BJP's Dilip Ghosh, FIR lodged

Ghosh was Monday pushed and heckled by alleged TMC supporters in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray, provoking his security officer to whip out a pistol, as political temperature shot up on the last day of electioneering.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:39 PM IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced aggressive demonstration from Trinamool Congress workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur assembly bypoll. (PTI)

Kolkata Police has lodged on their own an FIR against unknown people in connection with the incident where BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was pushed and heckled while campaigning in Bhabanipur, an officer said on Tuesday. Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to unlawful assembly, rioting with arms and weapons, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation have been invoked in the FIR filed at Bhawanipore police station, he said.

Ghosh was Monday pushed and heckled by alleged TMC supporters in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray, provoking his security officer to whip out a pistol, as political temperature shot up on the last day of electioneering. National TV channels showed Ghosh being pushed and heckled on a road as a posse of security guards tried to shield him. A suspected TMC supporter was seen grabbing a security man by his collar who swiftly pulled out a pistol to scare away the crowd.

The incident occurred when Ghosh had gone inside a vaccination camp in the Jadubabur Bazaar area in the constituency, where the by-poll will be held on September 30. Ghosh, who was whisked away by his security guards, had alleged TMC supporters "attacked" him without provocation and injured a BJP activist. He had also demanded deferment of the by-poll which Mamata Banerjee must win to stay on as the chief minister.

RELATED STORIES

Under the constitutional arrangement, Banerjee can continue as the chief minister only till November 5 without getting elected to the state assembly. She was defeated in Nandigram in the state assembly elections held in March-April this year. A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet Election Commission officials in New Delhi later on Tuesday to register a complaint about the incident involving Ghosh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party bjp dilip ghosh west bengal elections trinamool congress mamata banerjee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI arrests 4 in Bengal coal smuggling case; quizzes TMC MLA in chit fund probe

‘Drama to get attention’: TMC MP on Dilip Ghosh 'heckled' and ‘abused’

Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC seeking Mukul Roy’s disqualification as Bengal MLA

'Focussing on Uttarakhand': BJP MP junks TMC leader's ‘return’ greeting
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP