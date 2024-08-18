Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 18, 2024, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.5 °C and 31.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.5 °C and 31.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|31.25 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 20, 2024
|30.09 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|32.9 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy