Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 31.25 °C Heavy intensity rain August 20, 2024 30.09 °C Very heavy rain August 21, 2024 28.38 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 32.9 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 33.7 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 33.53 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 31.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 18, 2024, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.5 °C and 31.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.