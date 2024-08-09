Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.39 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 10, 2024 32.52 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 33.5 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 34.62 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 32.23 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 31.23 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 32.37 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.46 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.15 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.66 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 9, 2024, is 28.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.39 °C and 32.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:11 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 33.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.