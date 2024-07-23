Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 33.07 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 29.67 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 35.73 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 36.5 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 35.27 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 34.55 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 34.21 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 23, 2024, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.43 °C and 34.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:04 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.71 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 27.43 °C and 34.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 117.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

