Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 30, 2024, is 29.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:07 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 31, 2024
|31.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|27.59 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 2, 2024
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|29.6 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|30.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.58 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
