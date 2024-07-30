 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 30, 2024, is 29.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:07 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 31, 2024 31.98 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 27.59 °C Very heavy rain
August 2, 2024 29.17 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 29.6 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 30.51 °C Moderate rain
August 5, 2024 31.99 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 32.47 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on July 30, 2024
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
