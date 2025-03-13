Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.35 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 13, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 13, 2025, is 32.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 38.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 13, 2025
Kolkata weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 39.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.35 °C and 38.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 149.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 14, 202532.63Sky is clear
March 15, 202535.66Sky is clear
March 16, 202535.09Sky is clear
March 17, 202537.22Sky is clear
March 18, 202538.54Sky is clear
March 19, 202538.18Few clouds
March 20, 202537.62Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.66 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.49 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.73 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad35.59 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.47 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

