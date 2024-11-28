Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 28, 2024, is 25.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.17 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 350.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|27.05 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 30, 2024
|26.41 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 1, 2024
|24.61 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 2, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 3, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 4, 2024
|28.93 °C
|Few clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
