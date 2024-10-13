Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.35 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 13, 2024, is 31.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.35 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.57 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.35 °C and 33.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 14, 2024 31.27 °C Scattered clouds
October 15, 2024 31.37 °C Scattered clouds
October 16, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain
October 17, 2024 31.06 °C Moderate rain
October 18, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain
October 19, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain
October 20, 2024 23.23 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds
Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on October 13, 2024
Kolkata weather update on October 13, 2024

