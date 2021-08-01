Kolkata youth arrested for attempt to sell guns on social media

The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for attempting to sell improvised firearms to members of two groups created on WhatsApp and Facebook, police said.

The accused, Kishan Jaiswal, was arrested from the Manicktala area in north Kolkata.

“A single-shot country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from his possession. Jaiswal had posed with these in photographs that he posted. The groups were not public and only the members could access these,” an officer of Manicktala police station said on condition of anonymity.

During interrogation, Jaiswal told the police that the other firearm he posed with was lying with one of his associates who lives in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. The associate is an accused in criminal cases, he said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the second suspect, police said.