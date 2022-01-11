Kolkata’s Covid count sees mild dip with 6,565 infections, Bengal’s active caseload breaches 1-lakh mark

Kolkata on Tuesday reported 6,565 fresh cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and six related deaths, the city's health bulletin showed. The Bengal capital logged 7,574 cases of the viral infection a day ago. The neighbouring North 24 Parganas added 4,016 cases to the state’s Covid-19 tally.

Bengal's overall active cases breached the 1-lakh mark during the day with 21,098 more people testing positive for the infection. This was 1,812 more than the previous day’s count, taking the state's total caseload to 17,95,430.

As many as 19 people succumbed to the contagious infection taking the death toll to 19,936. The state now has 1,02,236 active cases as 13,042 were added to the previous day's count.

A total of 8,037 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The administration has, thus far, tested over 2,19,91,090 samples for Covid-19, including 65,210 in the last 24 hours.

A day ago, the Bengal government had asked officials in five districts witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases to strictly enforce Covid-19 restrictions and speed up vaccinations to arrest the disturbing trend.

The districts included Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Birbhum.

According to news agency PTI, chief secretary HK Dwivedi directed officials to earmark areas reporting more Covid-19 cases as 'containment or micro containment' zones to cap the rise of transmission.